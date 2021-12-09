Donald Trump claims China’s hypersonic missile program uses STOLEN American technology ‘Somebody gave them, during the Obama Administration, everything we had on hypersonic’

Donald Trump has claimed China’s hypersonic missile whose launch stunned the White House was created with technology stolen from the US via Russia, Your Content has learned.

Trump claimed that China stole their hypersonic missile technology from the United States during an interview with Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday.

I doubt they did it themselves,’ Trump said. ‘They got it perhaps from Russia, maybe from some bad spy in the United States’

He claimed that Russia had obtained the technology from US scientists during the Obama administration.

China is thought to have carried out two tests of a hypersonic orbital nuke the first on July 27 and the second on August 13 this year.

Test suggests China’s hypersonic weapons more advanced than US and Russia.

In response, the US has announced it will quadruple its nuclear warheads to as much as 1,000 weapons over the next ten years,’according to The Texas News Today.

