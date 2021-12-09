Thursday, December 9, 2021
Thursday, December 9, 2021
More

    Donald Trump claims China’s hypersonic missile program uses STOLEN American technology ‘Somebody gave them, during the Obama Administration, everything we had on hypersonic’
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Donald Trump has claimed China’s hypersonic missile whose launch stunned the White House was created with technology stolen from the US via Russia, Your Content has learned.

    Trump claimed that China stole their hypersonic missile technology from the United States during an interview with Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday.

    - Advertisement -

    I doubt they did it themselves,’ Trump said. ‘They got it perhaps from Russia, maybe from some bad spy in the United States’

    He claimed that Russia had obtained the technology from US scientists during the Obama administration.

    China is thought to have carried out two tests of a hypersonic orbital nuke the first on July 27 and the second on August 13 this year.

    Test suggests China’s hypersonic weapons more advanced than US and Russia.

    - Advertisement -

    In response, the US has announced it will quadruple its nuclear warheads to as much as 1,000 weapons over the next ten years,’according to The Texas News Today.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.