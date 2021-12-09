Thursday, December 9, 2021
    George W. Bush, his wife and their delegation may have been the victims of Russia induced Havana Syndrome at 2007 G8 summit, report claims
    An intriguing new report on Wednesday says former President George W. Bush could have been a victim of Havana Syndrome when he fell ill at a G8 conference in Germany in 2007, Your Content has learned.

    Both Bush and Laura Bush fell ill with symptoms of ‘nausea or dizziness’

    Some aides traveling with them experienced hearing and balance problems.

    Official conclusion was a virus although there was speculation of poison.

    New report in the Washington Examiner argues the symptoms the Bushes and their aides experienced could be a match to Havana Syndrome.

    There is a call for an investigation ,’according to The Daily Advent.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

