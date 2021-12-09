Homeless man accused of torching Fox News’ Christmas tree in Manhattan is FREED on bail as it’s revealed he flashed outside Ghislaine Maxwell court case

The 49 year old ‘arsonist’ arrested for setting fire to the Fox News 50 foot Christmas tree is back on the street less than 24 hours after his arrest because of the city’s lenient bail reforms, weeks after he allegedly flashed outside Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial court, Your Content has learned.

The 49 year old alleged arsonist who torched Fox News’ Christmas tree is back on the street because all of his charges are misdemeanors, meaning that a judge can’t set bail.

Arson is only constituted as a felony in New York if the perpetrator harms or attempts to harm a person or if the act is considered a hate crime.

The 49 year old not only has several previous arrests on his record, he was recently arrested for exposing himself outside the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in the city.

An NYPD spokesperson said that Tamanaha had three prior arrests: two earlier this year in March for controlled substances in March and one in 2015 for an open container.

Christmas trees can’t be given an order of protection to prevent Craig Tamanaha from trying to strike again, so security will have to stand guard to protect it.

A Fox News employee watched the homeless man climbing the tree at 12.14am on Wednesday morning.

Crime has soared in recent months with the stabbings, assaults and gun crime all soaring throughout the city.

No one was hurt in the incident at the News Corp building but it comes at a time when the city is just welcoming back international tourists for the first time since 2019.

Christmas in NYC has always been one of the busiest times for tourism but it was suddenly cut off by COVID.

Fox is rebuilding the tree and will plan a relighting ceremony for later this week, an internal memo said,’according to FOX News.

