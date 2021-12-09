Manchin kills Biden’s private vaccine mandate Senator and fellow Democrat Jon Tester join 50 Republicans to vote down plan that would force COVID shot on 31 million

Two Senate Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana joined 50 Republicans in voting to overturn President Biden’s vaccine mandate for large businesses on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

Wednesday’s vote overturned Biden’s mandate ordering businesses with 100 workers or more to demand vaccination from workers by Jan 4.

Workers who refused were to be subjected to regular COVID testing.

The 52-48 vote sends the legislation to the Democratic led House of Representatives, where it faces strong headwinds.

Manchin and Tester argued on Wednesday that the consequences of implementing the mandate would be largely felt on the country’s economy.

The chamber’s top Republican, Mitch McConnell, branded the Biden mandate as an ‘illegal’ and ‘absurd’ government effort to micromanage the lives of citizens,’according to KSNT News.

