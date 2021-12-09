Moment female driver, 66, is plucked from car as it teeters over edge of NIAGARA FALLS for two hours after crashing off side of bridge and into the freezing river

A Coast Guard diver lowered from a helicopter in an attempt to rescue a driver stuck in a car teetering near the edge of Niagara Falls on Wednesday only to discover that the woman was already dead, Your Content has learned.

The Coast Guard pulled the body of a 66 year old woman from her car as it teetered near the edge of Niagara Falls on the United States side Wednesday afternoon.

Buffalo News reporter Stephen Watson said the car had fallen into the Niagara River, and was just about 100 feet from the Falls, with water rushing through the windows.

Rescue crews quickly arrived on the scene, and a member of the Coast Guard descended from a helicopter to rescue the motorist,’according to The Texas News Today.

