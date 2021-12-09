Thursday, December 9, 2021
Thursday, December 9, 2021
More

    Moment female driver, 66, is plucked from car as it teeters over edge of NIAGARA FALLS for two hours after crashing off side of bridge and into the freezing river
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Coast Guard diver lowered from a helicopter in an attempt to rescue a driver stuck in a car teetering near the edge of Niagara Falls on Wednesday only to discover that the woman was already dead, Your Content has learned.

    The Coast Guard pulled the body of a 66 year old woman from her car as it teetered near the edge of Niagara Falls on the United States side Wednesday afternoon.

    - Advertisement -

    Buffalo News reporter Stephen Watson said the car had fallen into the Niagara River, and was just about 100 feet from the Falls, with water rushing through the windows.

    Rescue crews quickly arrived on the scene, and a member of the Coast Guard descended from a helicopter to rescue the motorist,’according to The Texas News Today.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.