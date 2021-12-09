Thursday, December 9, 2021
    NY judge reopens divorce ruling to order girl, 11, to have COVID vaccine against wishes of her college professor dad who believes there is not enough data on side effects of jab on kids
    A judge in upstate New York has ordered an 11 year old girl to get the Covid-19 vaccine, siding with the girl’s lawyer mother in a legal dispute with her scientist father, Your Content has learned.

    The ruling comes in the re opening of a 2012 divorce between Jeannie Figer and her ex, Donald Figer to ask the judge to let her vaccinate the child.

    Donald didn’t want them to rush vaccination as there were not any studies conducted on long-term side effects of the vaccine on kids, court papers say.

    The father is a scientist and college professor ‘at one of the area’s premier institutions’

    Jeannie Figer pointed out that both she, Donald, and their 19 and 17 year old daughters have already been vaccinated and wanted the 11 year old to join them,’according to The Washington Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

