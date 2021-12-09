Thursday, December 9, 2021
    Shocking moment retired Chinese restaurant owner, 71, is executed in suspected random attack on a Chicago street as he went to buy a newspaper for his wife
    A 71-year old Chicago man was executed a block from his Chinatown home in a suspected random attack on his way to buy a newspaper Tuesday afternoon, Your Content has learned.

    Woom Sing Tse, 71, was shot and killed while on his way to buy a newspaper for his wife just a block away from his Chinatown home on Tuesday.

    A surveillance camera caught the moment a driver begins to shoot at Tse before getting out of his car to kill the retired restaurateur.

    The incident triggered a lockdown at the Haines Elementary School, where Tse’s daughter works and where students witnessed the killing.

    Police arrested a suspect a short while later and believe the attack to be random.

    The victim’s family called it a ‘senseless murder’ of a father of three and grandfather of nine who was ‘the epitome’ of the American Dream,’according to Whats New 2Day.

