‘Spencer’s Karen’ sparks outrage after she accuses black shopper in Sacramento of stealing her phone only to find it inside her PURSE One year after ‘SoHo Karen’ pulled same stunt in NYC

A woman has been condemned over a TikTok video showing her accusing a black man of stealing her phone in a shop only to then find the phone in her own purse, Your Content has learned.

A woman in a Spencer’s store in Sacramento claimed that her phone had been stolen, and accused a black man of stealing it.

She rifled through her bag in front of the man, named Kinley his partner and a shop assistant, while demanding Kinley return her phone.

The shop assistant at the Sunrise Mall called her phone, and she sheepishly found it ringing inside her bag apologizing, but being told to ‘f*** off’

The scenario drew parallels to that of Miya Ponsetto, 23, who in December 2020 accused a 14 year old boy in a Manhattan hotel lobby of stealing her phone.

It swiftly emerged that she had left her phone in an Uber, but she was unapologetic and was dubbed ‘SoHo Karen’

Ponsetto has been charged with hate crimes and could face up to 10 years in prison for her actions,’according to The SUN.

