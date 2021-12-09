Thursday, December 9, 2021
Thursday, December 9, 2021
    ‘The trust is gone’ Senator Blumenthal slams Instagram chief over pro anorexia and eating disorder content that the platform has done nothing to remove CEO claims there’s nothing one company can do
    Lawmakers of both parties accused Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, of developing an addictive platform and not doing enough to protect young users during a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

    Adam Mosseri appeared before senators to answer questions about whether Instagram was doing enough to protect young users.

    It follows whistleblower revelations that Facebook, which owns the photo sharing platform, put profits before safety.

    ‘The trust is gone,’ said Sen. Richard Blumenthal as he demanded regulation.

    ‘Keeping young people safe online is not just about one company,’ said Mosseri ,’according to CNN.

