Friday, December 10, 2021
    Alex Murdaugh is hit by TWENTY new criminal charges alleging disgraced legal scion conned almost $1m from SIX new victims: Fraudster remains in jail for ‘conning housekeeper who died years before his wife and son were murdered’
    By Your Content Staff
    Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh faces yet more scandal after he was charged with 21 new counts of fraud, over claims he conned six victims out of close to $1 million, Your Content has learned.

    The disgraced lawyer, 53, is now facing almost 50 criminal charges alleging he defrauded and laundered money.

    The latest charges come just a month after another South Carolina grand jury indicted Murdaugh on 27 similar charges.

    They center on six alleged victims, with the total amount pilfered said to be close to $1 million.

    Between both rounds of indictments, prosecutors allege Murdaugh has swindled clients out of more than $6 million.

    His attorney said his bond hearing for the first round of grand jury indictments ‘will be re-scheduled next week, after last minute charges brought by AG’.

    Murdaugh is already fighting against charges related to his decision to hire a hitman to kill him in September.

    He is also accused of sending millions of dollars to a fake bank account from a wrongful-death settlement of former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield ,’according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

