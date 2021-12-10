Appeals Court panel rules AGAINST Trump in his bid to keep Jan. 6 Committee from getting his White House records and setts up potential Supreme Court fight

A federal appeals court panel has ruled against former President Donald Trump as he tries to keep the National Archives from handing over his White House records being sought by the House Jan. 6th Committee, Your Content has learned.

The three judge federal panel ruled unanimously against Trump.

He sued the head of the Jan. 6th committee following its document request.

President Biden decided not to invoke privilege amid Jan. 6th probe.

Trump ‘provided no basis for this court to override President Biden’s judgment and the agreement and accommodations’.

Panel of two Obama and one Biden appointee upheld lower court ruling.

The case could end up in the Supreme Court,’according to CNN.

