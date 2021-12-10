At least 54 are killed and dozens injured after Mexican container truck packed with 200 US bound migrants flips ‘because it was going too fast’ and slammed into a bridge

At least 54 US bound migrants died when the container truck they were in crashed in Mexico with one official blaming the speed of the vehicle and the weight of its human cargo for the tragedy, Your Content has learned.

Dozens of bodies were arranged in rows covered in white sheets were photographed laid across a roadway in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

The deceased were believed to be Central American migrants, some from Guatemala and Honduras, who were packed in a cargo truck.

The truck rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over a highway, an accident that killed at least 54 people and injured at least 21 people.

Authorities said the apparent cause of the tragedy was the speed at which the truck was going combined with the weight of the truck’s human cargo.

As the truck toppled over, it hit the base of a steel pedestrian bridge. There was a curve in the road near the accident scene that may have contributed,’according to The New York Times.

