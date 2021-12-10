Beijing vows to FIRE ON any US troops sent ‘to rescue Taiwan’ in the wake of an invasion as 13 Chinese warplanes are sent to menace the island’s airspace

Chinese troops will attack any US forces sent to defend Taiwan in the event a war over the island breaks out, Beijing’s state back media has warned, Your Content has learned.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s security adviser, vowed this week that China will ‘never’ be allowed to reunify the island of Taiwan by force.

State-backed Global Times warned US troops sent to the island will be attacked.

Newspaper editorial said the US ‘cannot afford’ to defend Taiwan against China.

China today flew 13 warplanes close to the island, in apparent show of strength,’according to The Washington Post.

