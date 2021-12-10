Friday, December 10, 2021
    Blac Chyna under police investigation for allegedly holding a woman ‘hostage’ in her Sacramento hotel room but she claims ‘story is false’
    Blac Chyna is under police investigation for an alleged incident that resulted in a woman being held ‘hostage’ in her Sacramento hotel room for 20 minutes, Your Content has learned.

    A portion of the alleged incident which went down around 3AM was captured on video as shared by a partygoer who recorded his hysterical friend sobbing after she fled the hotel room.

    Chyna’s attorney however maintained: ‘the story is false.’

    Partygoer Ron Knighton provided two minutes worth of video and recounted the events of the evening of November 26, into the early AM on the 27th.

    Following a Black Friday party at the 3M Event Center in Penryn, California where Chyna was a special guest she hosted an after party in her hotel suite,’according to The SUN.

    Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

