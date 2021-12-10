Friday, December 10, 2021
Friday, December 10, 2021
More

    Capitol Police whistleblowers say they are facing retaliation for speaking out about management failures and handling of Jan. 6 attack
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Capitol Police whistleblowers who raised the alarm about intelligence failures that led up to the Jan. 6 insurrection have raised retaliation for their actions, according to their lawyer, Your Content has learned.

    Lawyer says Capitol Police officers who made complaints face retaliation.

    - Advertisement -

    The police force has been under intense scrutiny since hundreds of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

    Investigations revealed intelligence was not shared in the run up.

    Dan Gebhardt of the Solomon Law Firm told Politico he represented whistleblowers.

    ‘There have been multiple retaliatory actions including two proposed removals,’ he told Politico ,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.