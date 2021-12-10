Capitol Police whistleblowers say they are facing retaliation for speaking out about management failures and handling of Jan. 6 attack

Capitol Police whistleblowers who raised the alarm about intelligence failures that led up to the Jan. 6 insurrection have raised retaliation for their actions, according to their lawyer, Your Content has learned.

Lawyer says Capitol Police officers who made complaints face retaliation.

The police force has been under intense scrutiny since hundreds of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Investigations revealed intelligence was not shared in the run up.

Dan Gebhardt of the Solomon Law Firm told Politico he represented whistleblowers.

‘There have been multiple retaliatory actions including two proposed removals,’ he told Politico ,’according to The Daily Advent.

