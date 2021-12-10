Chicago man, 23, who shot Chinese restaurateur, 71, TWENTY TWO times in daylight execution is denied bail because he is a ‘clear and present threat to the community’ Police say they ‘don’t know’ the motive

A judge in Chicago has ordered a suspected killer held over claims he gunned down a 71 year old Chinese restaurant owner in broad daylight, while the victim was walking down the street, Your Content has learned.

Alphonso Joyner, 23, appeared in court on Thursday and was denied bail for the murder of Woom Sing Tse, 71.

Joyner is accused of gunning down Tse in the street as he was walking through Chinatown in Chicago, to buy a newspaper.

Joyner’s motive remains unclear, police said, but he was arrested shortly after the shooting on Tuesday.

Judge Maryam Ahmad denied Joyner bail, citing the ‘overwhelming’ evidence that Joyner presented a ‘real and present threat and danger to the community’,’according to NBC 5.

