Dr. Dre ‘FINALIZES divorce’ from Nicole Young as he celebrates with ‘divorced AF’ balloons after VERY ugly $1 BILLION legal battle

Dr. Dre appears to have finalized his divorce from ex wife Nicole Young following an ugly $1 billion legal battle and 25 years of marriage, Your Content has learned.

Dr. Dre appeared to have finalized his divorce from ex wife Nicole Young, based on a photo posted by Breyon Prescott on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

In the photo, the hip hop mogul posed beside a celebratory display of ‘Divorced AF’ balloons.

‘Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!! Congrats (champagne bottle emoji) Still Dre (goat and flexed bicep emojis),’ Prescott captioned the photo.

Dre did not post anything on social media confirming the status of his divorce,’according to The Lad Bible.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]