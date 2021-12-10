Friday, December 10, 2021
Friday, December 10, 2021
More

    Dr. Dre ‘FINALIZES divorce’ from Nicole Young as he celebrates with ‘divorced AF’ balloons after VERY ugly $1 BILLION legal battle
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Dr. Dre appears to have finalized his divorce from ex wife Nicole Young following an ugly $1 billion legal battle and 25 years of marriage, Your Content has learned.

    Dr. Dre appeared to have finalized his divorce from ex wife Nicole Young, based on a photo posted by Breyon Prescott on Thursday.

    - Advertisement -

    In the photo, the hip hop mogul posed beside a celebratory display of ‘Divorced AF’ balloons.

    ‘Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!! Congrats (champagne bottle emoji) Still Dre (goat and flexed bicep emojis),’ Prescott captioned the photo.

    Dre did not post anything on social media confirming the status of his divorce,’according to The Lad Bible.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.