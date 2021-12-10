Elon Musk’s SpaceX gets green light from the FCC for orbital launch of Starship early next year but it will still need to pass FAA environmental review before the rocket can leave the ground

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted Elon Musk’s SpaceX a license on Thursday to conduct an experimental orbital demonstration and recovery test of its Starship rocket in Q1 2022, Your Content has learned.

SpaceX has been granted FCC approval to perform an orbital Starship launch.

The application shows the orbital launch could take place anytime between December 20, 2021 and March 1, 2022.

SpaceX still needs to wait for the FAA to complete its environmental assessment before Starship can leave the ground, which is set for December 31,’according to The Daily Advent.

