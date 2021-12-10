Four time Indy 500 winner Al Unser dies at 82 following 17 year battle with cancer just seven months after the death of his legendary brother Bobby

Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday at 82 following a long bout with cancer, Your Content has learned.

Auto racing legend Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday at 82 following a 17 year battle with cancer.

Unser died at his home in Chama, New Mexico, with his wife, Susan, by his side.

Unser is the third member of America’s most famed racing family to die in 2021, following his brother, three time Indy winner Bobby, and his nephew, Bobby Jr.

Unser won the Indy 500 in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987, and is the only driver in history to have both a sibling and a child (Al Jr.) also win the prestigious event.

His final victory at age 47 made him the oldest winner in Indy 500 history.

He and son Al Jr. were the first father son pairing at Indy, and in 1985 they battled one another for the CART championship with the father earning the win,’according to NBC.

