‘I wasn’t there to sell my art’ Hunter Biden claims he didn’t want to make money off his $500K paintings as gallery owner reveals he brought in collectors after dark so they wouldn’t be photographed by the press

Hunter Biden is defending his glitzy art gallery openings where his paintings were listed at upwards of $300,000 telling an interviewer he was thrilled because ‘I wasn’t there to sell my art, Your Content has learned.

Gallery owner Georges Berges says he and Hunter are ‘overachieving’ in sales.

- Advertisement -

The president’s son spoke of his LA and New York openings.

He says he ‘wasn’t there to sell my art’ or to ‘talk about my art’ or ‘explain myself’.

His paintings have reportedly been priced at upwards of $300,000 and as much as $500,000.

The White House set up a process where Hunter doesn’t know the buyers and says it protects against potential conflicts.

- Advertisement -

Hunter began his art career in recent years after battling addiction and scrutiny over his business dealings,’according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]