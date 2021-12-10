Kentucky sheriff is arrested by his own deputies after he was filmed ‘punching a teenage girl’ after brawl broke out during high school basketball game

A Kentucky sheriff was arrested by his own deputies after he was caught on tape allegedly punching a teenage girl in the face while coaching a high school basketball game, Your Content has learned.

Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch was charged with assault after a brawl involving players broke out at a Perry County high school girls basketball game.

Lynch, who was coaching the Owsley County Owls versus the Perry Central Commodores, was captured on footage striking a young girl.

Lynch is captured dashing across the basketball court and appears to swing at one of the young girls and is eventually pulled off by other adults on the court.

Lynch was suspended from his assistant coaching job and his status as sheriff remains unclear.

Lynch was charged with fourth degree assault for striking a juvenile in the face and is facing up to one year in jail plus a fine if he is convicted,’according to FOX News.

