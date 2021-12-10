Friday, December 10, 2021
    Los Angeles bound flight from DC is diverted to Oklahoma City after passenger assaults flight attendant and air marshal
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A Delta flight from Washington DC to Los Angeles was diverted on Thursday evening after a passenger attacked a flight attendant, and then turned on an Air Marshal , Your Content has learned.

    Delta flight DL342 took off from Washington DC’s Ronald Reagan National Airport at 5:16pm Eastern Time, bound for Los Angeles.

    A passenger onboard, described as a man in his 30s, reportedly became unruly and menaced a flight attendant en route.

    An air marshal then intervened, and the passenger assaulted the Air Marshal.

    The flight was diverted to Oklahoma City where the passenger was taken off the plane in handcuffs.

    It then carried on to Los Angeles, where it was expected to land two hours late, at 10:17pm Pacific Time.

    Delta in a statement praised their crew and apologized for the delayed landing in Los Angeles,’according to FOX News.

