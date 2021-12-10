Model and former Venezuelan beauty pageant contestant, 29, is missing in Mexico after visiting Hard Rock almost one month ago

Mexican authorities have launched a search for a model and former Venezuelan beauty pageant contestant who has been reported missing, Your Content has learned.

Former Venezuelan beauty queen Rossana Gil has been reported missing in Mexico.

The 29 year old has not been seen since November 19 when she visited the Hard Rock Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Gil has been living in Mexico since 2017, when she moved there to seek better opportunities as a model.

She was crowned Miss Aragua in 2015, the same year she competed in the Miss World Venezuela pageant, which she lost,’according to Salten News.

