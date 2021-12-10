New York Governor Hochul imposes indoor mask mandate for anyone over two on businesses that have not checked vaccine status of customers with $1,000 fine for every violation

Friday, December 10, 2021
    New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement, Your Content has learned.

    Gov Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that all New York businesses will be required to either have a mask or vaccine mandate starting Monday.

    It is unclear whether the mandate will also apply to offices, or just businesses that directly serve customers.

    Hochul says the mandate could have been avoided if more New Yorkers got vaccinated, though the state is among those with the highest vaccination rate.

    The state is the nation’s leader is confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with 21 infections.

    Governor’s order comes days after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced strict vaccine mandates for private sector employees,’according to The New York Post.

