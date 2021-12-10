New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art says it will REMOVE Sackler name from seven of its galleries over shamed pharmaceutical dynasty’s links to opioid crisis

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dropping the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces amid growing outrage over the role the shamed pharmaceutical dynasty may have played in the opioid crisis , Your Content has learned.

It is removing the controversial surname form seven exhibits, including the wing that houses the Temple of Dendur.

It was named after brothers Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler, who donated $3.5 million for it in the 1970s.

It’s the latest institution to distance itself from the family, joining the Louvre in Paris, the Tate in London and the Jewish Museum in Berlin in doing so,’according to CBS News.

