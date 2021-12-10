NYC is hit by two fatal shootings just hours apart: One victim killed beside busy subway station in Williamsburg during rush hour as Big Apple shootings spike by 26%

Two men were killed and two others were injured in two separate shootings in Brooklyn on Thursday night one of which happened beside a busy subway station during rush hour, Your Content has learned.

In a shooting in Canarsie, Aaron Vincent, 28, was fatally struck in the throat outside Nicky’s Jamaican Cuisine at 80th Street and Flatlands Ave.

Two other men, 32 and 34, were struck in the right arm and in the right foot during the shooting, respectively.

In Williamsburg, police responded shortly before 6pm after receiving 911 calls that a man had been shot near the Marcy Ave subway stop.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shootings to call the Crime Stoppers line at 800-577-TIPS (8477),’according to ABC.

