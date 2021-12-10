Friday, December 10, 2021
Friday, December 10, 2021
More

    NYC is hit by two fatal shootings just hours apart: One victim killed beside busy subway station in Williamsburg during rush hour as Big Apple shootings spike by 26%
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Two men were killed and two others were injured in two separate shootings in Brooklyn on Thursday night one of which happened beside a busy subway station during rush hour, Your Content has learned.

    In a shooting in Canarsie, Aaron Vincent, 28, was fatally struck in the throat outside Nicky’s Jamaican Cuisine at 80th Street and Flatlands Ave.

    - Advertisement -

    Two other men, 32 and 34, were struck in the right arm and in the right foot during the shooting, respectively.

    In Williamsburg, police responded shortly before 6pm after receiving 911 calls that a man had been shot near the Marcy Ave subway stop.

    Police have asked anyone with information about the shootings to call the Crime Stoppers line at 800-577-TIPS (8477),’according to ABC.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.