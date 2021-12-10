Rising from the ashes Crowds watch on as replacement Fox News Christmas tree is relit after homeless man torched previous 50ft display

A replacement Fox News Christmas tree has been relit after the original festive display was set on fire by a homeless man, Your Content has learned.

A new All American Fox News Christmas tree was raised and relit on Thursday.

Craig Tamanaha, 49, torched the first tree in Times Square on Tuesday evening.

Tamanaha was taken into custody but has since been released as he awaits court.

Host Greg Gutfeld warned that they would keep putting up new Christmas trees,’according to Forbes.

