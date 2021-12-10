Friday, December 10, 2021
Friday, December 10, 2021
More

    Something to celebrate? Kamala Harris’ outgoing chief spokesperson Symone Sanders looks less than heartbroken on her 32nd birthday as she says ‘demanding job’ made her ‘neglect friends’ after VP was labelled a bully by former staff
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Kamala Harris’ chief spokesperson and senior adviser Symone Sanders looked jubilant and carefree as she celebrated her 32nd birthday at a hookah lounge Thursday, days after it was revealed she would be leaving her job in the vice president’s office, Your Content has learned.

    Sanders posted a series of photos of her smiling, drinking and dancing with friends, and even one that noted how ‘demanding’ her job has been.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘When the friends you’ve neglected because your job is so demanding still think of you!’ she posted in an Instagram story, along with a photo of flowers.

    Social media posts show Sanders celebrated her birthday with dinner and champagne followed by drinks and hookah at Washington DC’s Rosebar Lounge.

    Vice president is facing a slew of reports of ‘bullying’ and dysfunction in her office,’according to NBC6.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.