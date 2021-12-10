Something to celebrate? Kamala Harris’ outgoing chief spokesperson Symone Sanders looks less than heartbroken on her 32nd birthday as she says ‘demanding job’ made her ‘neglect friends’ after VP was labelled a bully by former staff

Kamala Harris’ chief spokesperson and senior adviser Symone Sanders looked jubilant and carefree as she celebrated her 32nd birthday at a hookah lounge Thursday, days after it was revealed she would be leaving her job in the vice president’s office, Your Content has learned.
Sanders posted a series of photos of her smiling, drinking and dancing with friends, and even one that noted how ‘demanding’ her job has been.
‘When the friends you’ve neglected because your job is so demanding still think of you!’ she posted in an Instagram story, along with a photo of flowers.
Social media posts show Sanders celebrated her birthday with dinner and champagne followed by drinks and hookah at Washington DC’s Rosebar Lounge.
Vice president is facing a slew of reports of ‘bullying’ and dysfunction in her office,’according to NBC6.
—
Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]