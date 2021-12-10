Super Bowl champion and five time Pro Bowler Demaryius Thomas dies of an undisclosed ‘medical issue’ at his Georgia home aged just 33 six months after retiring from NFL

Demaryius Thomas, who earned five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33, Your Content has learned.

The wide receiver, who also played for the Houston Texans and New York Jets, was 33 years old.

He was founded dead in his home in Roswell, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.

Thomas, who announced his retirement from the NFL in June, would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.

Local police stated his death is related to a pre-existing medical issue.

In June 2016, Thomas asked President Barack Obama to pardon his grandmother from a lengthy prison sentence during the Broncos’ visit to the White House.

Minnie Pearl Thomas spent 16 years behind bars for her role in a Georgia cocaine ring in the 1990s before being released thanks to her grandson’s efforts.

Overall, Thomas hauled in 63 touchdown passes during his 10 year career and finished with 724 catches for 9,763 yards.

He played in two Super Bowls, winning one with the Denver Broncos, and setting a Super Bowl record with 13 catches,’according to AP News.

