Friday, December 10, 2021
    Talk about a bad hair day! Burglars steal 34 wigs worth $13,000 from newly opened Florida hairpiece boutique called ‘Sassy Sistas’
    Burglars were caught clearing out a Florida wig boutique just a month after it opened, grabbing up 34 wigs worth $13,000 and leaving the floor littered with broken glass and toppled mannequin heads, Your Content has learned.

    CCTV footage from a Florida boutique captures three burglars breaking in and ripping wigs from the shelves, sending mannequin heads flying.

    The owners of Sassy Sistas Boutique in Alamonte Springs, which opened just a month ago, say they stole 34 wigs worth $13,000 on Monday night.

    ‘$13,000 is a lot, that’s a pretty big deal. It hurt us financially and mentally, our store is our livelihood. This is how we take care of our families’,’according to The Daily Advent.

