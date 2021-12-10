Friday, December 10, 2021
    Taylor Swift will go to trial over copyright suit claiming she plagiarized lines from 3LW in Shake It Off as court reverses earlier decision
    Taylor Swift will be forced to defend herself against copyright claims in front of a jury after a federal judge ruled the lawsuit will go to trial, Your Content has learned.

    A federal judge ruled that Swift must have a jury trial over a copyright lawsuit.

    She’s being sued for allegedly lifting lyrics from 3LW’s song Playas Gon’ Play.

    The judge previously dismissed the suit in 2018 before an appeals court reversal.

    The successful appeal means the girl group will get to make their case in court.

    Both songs include variations on ‘players gonna play’ and ‘haters gonna hate’,’according to The Guardian.

