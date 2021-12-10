Friday, December 10, 2021
    Texas sports bar is ordered to pay $300BILLION to family of grandmother and her 16 year old granddaughter killed by drunk driver who was served a ‘dangerous amount of alcohol’ at the establishment
    A Texas sports bar has been ordered to pay a settlement of more than $300billion to the family of a grandmother and her 16 year old granddaughter who were killed by an alleged drunken driver, Your Content has learned.

    Tamra Kindred, 59, and her granddaughter Aujuni Anderson were killed in crash.

    Joshua Delbosque ran a red light at 91mph and crashed into their car in 2017.

    Kindred’s daughters brought a lawsuit against Beer Belly’s Sports Bar in Texas.

    The lawsuit alleged the bar served Delbosque a ‘dangerous amount of alcohol’.

    They have now been awarded a record settlement of more than $301billion,’according to News Break.

