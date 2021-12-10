Friday, December 10, 2021
Friday, December 10, 2021
More

    The hardest choice in the world Desperate Afghan mother SELLS one newborn twin so she can afford to feed the other as half the country faces starvation under the Taliban
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An Afghan mother has been forced to sell one of her newborn twins to get money to feed the other amid the country’s rapidly worsening food crisis, Your Content has learned.

    Afghan mother of six gave birth to twins a boy and a girl several months ago.

    - Advertisement -

    Family, from Jawzjan province, were struggling to provide food for eight children.

    They were forced to sell one of the twins to a childless couple to get food money.

    UN warns that millions of Afghans are facing starvation this winter after Taliban take over of the country saw aid agencies pull out,’according to The Independent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.