The hardest choice in the world Desperate Afghan mother SELLS one newborn twin so she can afford to feed the other as half the country faces starvation under the Taliban

An Afghan mother has been forced to sell one of her newborn twins to get money to feed the other amid the country’s rapidly worsening food crisis, Your Content has learned.

Afghan mother of six gave birth to twins a boy and a girl several months ago.

Family, from Jawzjan province, were struggling to provide food for eight children.

They were forced to sell one of the twins to a childless couple to get food money.

UN warns that millions of Afghans are facing starvation this winter after Taliban take over of the country saw aid agencies pull out,’according to The Independent.

