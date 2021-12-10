Friday, December 10, 2021
Friday, December 10, 2021
More

    Trans UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas complains about loss of muscle and strength due to hormone treatments and says she’s ‘nowhere close’ to her previous best Says competing on women’s team is ‘fair’
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    UPenn trans swimmer Lia Thomas broke her silence on Thursday in response to the widespread outrage over her smashing women’s swim records and praised the controversial IOC rules for transgender athletes, Your Content has learned.

    Lia Thomas, 22, gave an interview to SwimSwam discussing her hormone treatments which have caused a loss of muscle and strength over nearly two and a half years, yet she continues to dominate.

    - Advertisement -

    The transgender swimmer also believes she does not have an ‘unfair advantage’ over other women.

    Thomas smashed three US swimming records at an Akron, Ohio contest over the weekend.

    An anonymous female UPenn swimmer said she and her other teammates are upset by their transgender teammate.

    In an interview with sports website Outkick, the unnamed teammate noted that while Thomas is already breaking school and meet records, she soon may be shattering world records.

    - Advertisement -

    The aggravated teammate also claimed swimmers have discussed their frustrations with their coach Mike Schnur, but he ‘just really likes winning’.

    Thomas previously competed for the school’s men’s team for three years before joining the women’s team.

    Her last men’s competition was in November 2019,’according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.