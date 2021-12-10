Trans UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas complains about loss of muscle and strength due to hormone treatments and says she’s ‘nowhere close’ to her previous best Says competing on women’s team is ‘fair’

UPenn trans swimmer Lia Thomas broke her silence on Thursday in response to the widespread outrage over her smashing women’s swim records and praised the controversial IOC rules for transgender athletes, Your Content has learned.

Lia Thomas, 22, gave an interview to SwimSwam discussing her hormone treatments which have caused a loss of muscle and strength over nearly two and a half years, yet she continues to dominate.

The transgender swimmer also believes she does not have an ‘unfair advantage’ over other women.

Thomas smashed three US swimming records at an Akron, Ohio contest over the weekend.

An anonymous female UPenn swimmer said she and her other teammates are upset by their transgender teammate.

In an interview with sports website Outkick, the unnamed teammate noted that while Thomas is already breaking school and meet records, she soon may be shattering world records.

The aggravated teammate also claimed swimmers have discussed their frustrations with their coach Mike Schnur, but he ‘just really likes winning’.

Thomas previously competed for the school’s men’s team for three years before joining the women’s team.

Her last men’s competition was in November 2019,’according to The New York Post.

