Trump is on a mission to weed out ‘disloyal’ and ‘weak’ Republicans as he continues to fixate on 2020 election fraud claims, new report reveals

Former President Donald Trump wants to personally reshape the Republican Party ahead of the 2022 midterm election cycle, a new report claimed on Thursday, Your Content has learned.

Trump has endorsed 66 candidates at the state and local level for 2022 so far.

People who have spent time with him at Mar-a-Lago claim he is fixated on getting back at Republicans who oppose his claims the 2020 election was rigged.

‘We try to get him onto other topics, but you always get dragged back,’ one of the former president’s advisers reportedly said.

Among his targets are Liz Cheney and Brian Kemp, and some Secretaries of State ,’according to The Daily Advent.

