Friday, December 10, 2021
    Try to spin this, Joe: Inflation soars to highest level in 40 YEARS as ‘Bidenflation’ sees prices jump 6.8% in biggest rise since Reagan admin after White House had secret meetings with journalists begging for better press on economy
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    The US inflation rate has hit its highest level in nearly 40 years, adding woes for consumers and compounding the issue as a political liability for President Joe Biden, Your Content has learned.

    Overall consumer prices rose 6.8% in November from a year ago, the biggest annual gain since 1982.

    Consumer price index jumped 0.8% on the month, down slightly from October’s gain of 0.9%.

    ‘Inflation is going to get worse before it gets better,’ one analyst warns as supply chain crisis continues.

    Soaring inflation has become a political liability for Biden, who is urging journalists to be more favorable.

    Administration officials have been holding secret briefings pleading for better coverage on the economy,’according to The New York Post.

