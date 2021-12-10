Friday, December 10, 2021
    University of New Hampshire student, 22, found dead in woods following ‘first fist fight ever’ at booze-fueled frat party died by drowning in a marsh, autopsy reveals
    A 22 year-old student from the University of New Hampshire who was found dead in a wooded area on Sunday died of accidental drowning, according to an autopsy released on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

    Vincenzo Lirosi, 22, a University of New Hampshire student found dead on Sunday drowned to death, according to an autopsy released Wednesday.

    Lirosi, a sophomore majoring in history, had attended a Sigma Chi frat party where he got into a fight and was told to go.

    He was last seen walking back to his residence after 1am with the alarm raised at 3am.

    The fraternity has been temporarily suspended while school officials investigate the fight Lirosi got into before his death.

    ‘They kicked him out and told him to go home,’ Lirosi’s former roommate said. ‘That’s when he went into the woods’.

    The fraternity said in a statement that Lirosi was an ‘uninvited guest’ at their party, that his behavior was ‘unruly’ and that he left ‘under his own power’,’according to The New York Post.

