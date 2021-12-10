US government WINS its legal bid to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after promising NOT to hold him in hell-hole supermax prison on 17 charges of espionage

The US government has won its High Court bid to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Your Content has learned.

Julian Assange, 50, is wanted in US over WikiLeaks publications of documents.

US grand jury indicted him on 18 charges last year 17 under the Espionage Act.

A UK judge ruled in January that Assange should not be extradited to the US.

Now, an appeal judge has ruled in favour of the US after receiving ‘assurances’ ,’according to The Daily Advent.

