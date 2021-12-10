‘We are not going to surrender to BLM’ NYC mayor elect Eric Adams warns BLM leader Hawk Newsome not to ‘burn down’ the Big Apple and refuses to back down on reinstating plainclothes NYPD units

New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams has warned Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome not to ‘burn down’ the city as he refuses to back down on reinstating plainclothes NYPD units after backlash from activists, Your Content has learned.

Eric Adams, 61, warned BLM leader Hawk Newsome not to ‘burn down’ New York.

- Advertisement -

NYC mayor-elect warned he wouldn’t ‘surrender’ to those who threatened city.

It comes after Adams announced his plans to reinstate NYPD plainclothes units.

But Newsome warned the move would be greeted with ‘riots, fire and bloodshed’,’according to The New York Post.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]