‘When you wrestle with a pig, you both get muddy and the pig likes it’ Woke LA DA uses phrase to describe sheriff critic then insists he didn’t mean to condemn cops and DENIES crime ravaged city has violence problem

LA’s woke DA George Gascón has been forced to apologize to the city’s cops after likening one to a pig during a fraught press conference, Your Content has learned.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón shirked the blame for rising crime rates in his city on Wednesday, and took a shot at his critics.

‘My dad used to say that when you wrestle with a pig, you both get muddy and the pig likes it,’ Gascón said at the 90 minute press conference.

The DA later insisted he hadn’t chosen the phrase to insult police, who are sometimes referred to as ‘pigs’ by their critics.

He said that he would ‘readily’ assume responsibility if he ‘thought there was a correlation’ between rising crime and his policies.

In many ways we cannot prosecute our way out of social inequalities, income inequalities, the unhoused, the desperation that we have,’ Gascón said.

Car thefts are up 53 percent and shootings have risen by a staggering 51 percent in Los Angeles compared to this time in 2019.

The conference came after a slurry of smash and grab robberies and the December 1 killing of 81 year old philanthropist Jacqueline Avant.

Avant, married to producer Clarence Avant, was killed during a robbery at her $7M Beverly Hills mansion.

Gascon skipped gun enhancement that would add 25 years to his sentence when charging Aariel Maynor, filing minor gun charges that carry less time instead.

‘He’s created an atmosphere devoid of accountability,’ Eric Siddall said Monday.

The union head’s comments comes as organized groups of miscreants continue to terrorize cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Gascon is one of many ‘woke’ DAs bankrolled by billionaire Democrat donor George Soros receiving more than $2.5 million from the investor last year,’according to KTLA.

