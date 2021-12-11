Saturday, December 11, 2021
Saturday, December 11, 2021
    About 100 middle schoolers walk out of class at East Village school over complaints of sexual harassment saying school officials have not done enough to stop it
    Around 100 students from a New York middle school left class in the middle of the school day on Friday to protest what they say is ‘rampant sexual harassment from peers’, Your Content has learned.

    100 pupils from Tompkins Square Middle School walked out of class.

    Group consisted mainly of teen girls who say they are sexually harassed by boys.

    Harassment includes unwanted touching and abusive and explicit comments.

    When staff are informed, punishments are often light and dealt with case by case.

    Educators blame pandemic’s lack of in person teaching for anti social behavior.

    Following walkout, staff are vowing to suspend those responsible and take a tougher line on such behavior against fellow pupils going forward,’according to The Daily Advent.

