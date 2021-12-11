Saturday, December 11, 2021
    Apple hit with lawsuit over its Watch design Plaintiff’s arm is cut and vein sliced when ‘swelling battery’ shattered the display
    By Your Content Staff
    Apple has been hit with a new lawsuit from five customers who claim the tech giant’s smartwatch has a defective design that could ‘lead to risk of personal injury,’ the document states, Your Content has learned.

    Five consumers filed a lawsuit against Apple for a faulty Apple Watch design.

    They claim Apple did not make enough room between the chassis and the display to account for a swelling battery.

    When the battery swells, it pushes the display and sometimes breaks it.

    This leaves behind razor sharp pieces that are dangerous to the wearer.

    One Plaintiff, Chris Smith, was severely injured when this happen the display cut his arm and sliced a vein,’according to The Business Insider.

