Saturday, December 11, 2021
Saturday, December 11, 2021
More

    Arizona mom, 38 driving with husband and eight months’ pregnant daughter is shot, crashes into wall and dies after she honked at driver in apparent road-rage horror
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An Arizona woman driving with her husband and pregnant daughter has died after being shot by a hail of bullets in a possible road rage incident, Phoenix police confirmed, Your Content has learned.

    A woman from Arizona has been killed after a possible road-rage shooting.

    - Advertisement -

    Stella Montes, 38, was found inside her car which had crashed into a wall.

    It’s believed she had honked at another driver who was stopped at a red light.

    After the light changed to green, she honked before going around him.

    Driver then caught up with her who then fired between 8 to 10 shots killing her.

    - Advertisement -

    A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise funeral expenses for the family,’according to People.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.