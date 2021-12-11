Arizona mom, 38 driving with husband and eight months’ pregnant daughter is shot, crashes into wall and dies after she honked at driver in apparent road-rage horror

An Arizona woman driving with her husband and pregnant daughter has died after being shot by a hail of bullets in a possible road rage incident, Phoenix police confirmed, Your Content has learned.

A woman from Arizona has been killed after a possible road-rage shooting.

Stella Montes, 38, was found inside her car which had crashed into a wall.

It’s believed she had honked at another driver who was stopped at a red light.

After the light changed to green, she honked before going around him.

Driver then caught up with her who then fired between 8 to 10 shots killing her.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise funeral expenses for the family,’according to People.

