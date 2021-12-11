At least 70 are killed by EIGHTEEN tornadoes in Kentucky’s deadliest storm in 130 years More than 100 deaths expected across six states as twisters level entire towns

At least 70 people are thought to have been killed in Kentucky, and there are multiple fatalities at an Amazon distribution center in Illinois, after at least 18 tornadoes ripped across the South and Midwest of the US on Friday night, Your Content has learned.

At least 70 people are thought to have died in killer tornadoes in Kentucky, though the toll could rise up to 100.

- Advertisement -

Tornadoes ripped through Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois Friday causing mass destruction.

The Kentucky town of Mayfield was devastated by the storms with the courthouse losing its roof and its tower.

Early estimates suggest that the tragedy is the deadliest tornado strike in Kentucky in more than a century.

State of emergency is declared and 181 National Guardsmen are deployed in search for survivors.

- Advertisement -

A nursing home resident died in Arkansas after the building was ‘shredded’ and another was killed in Missouri.

Meanwhile at least two are dead in a collapsed Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois,’according to NBC News.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]