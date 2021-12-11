Better CEO says he is ‘taking time off effective immediately’ after firing 900 employees on Zoom after he accused shirking staff of ‘stealing from the company’ Internal memo refers to ‘very regrettable events over the last week’

The CEO of Better.com, who fired 900 employees on Zoom and accused them of stealing last week, is now ‘taking time off effective immediately,’ an internal memo has revealed, Your Content has learned.

An internal memo from Better.com’s board of directors revealed CEO Vishal Garg would be ‘taking time off’ after he fired 900 workers on Zoom last week.

Garg had accused staff of being lazy and stealing from the company and warned the remaining workers that they would not be allowed to fail twice.

He then issued a groveling apology but stood by his decision.

The board put the company’s CFO in charge and hired an outside firm to do a leadership and cultural assessment of the company.

The company said it plans to ‘build a long-term sustainable and positive culture’,’according to The New York Times.

