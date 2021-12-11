Biden jokes about his tanking approval ratings to fawning Jimmy Fallon and admits people are worried about inflation during appearance on Tonight Show

President Joe Biden joked about his declining poll numbers and claimed inflation would go down during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night, Your Content has learned.

Biden is only the second sitting president to appear on a late night show. Barack Obama became the first when he visited Jay Leno a few months into his term.

- Advertisement -

Fallon asked Biden straight up ‘Do you pay attention to approval ratings?’

‘Not Anymore,’ Biden cracked. ‘I paid attention when they’re in the mid-60s not when they’re in the mid 40s’

The president did address inflation when Fallon asked him about some of the challenges he was facing.

Biden also promoted the recently signed infrastructure bill and then touted the Build Back Better bill which remains in the Senate,’according to NBC4.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]