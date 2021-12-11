Saturday, December 11, 2021
    Black homeless man, 39, arrested for stabbing 14 year old to death in random attack called Florida deputy ‘white devil’ and told white cops he did it because ‘of what they did to black people about giving them syphilis’
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A homeless black man from Florida who was arrested last week in the stabbing death of a 14 year old boy got into a fight with a sheriff’s deputy as he was being booked into jail and made several statements invoking race, including calling the officer a ‘white devil.’, Your Content has learned.

    Semmie Williams, 39, charged with first-degree murder in November 15 stabbing death of 14 year old Ryan Rogers.

    Williams, a homeless man with vast criminal record, was arrested after police found surveillance video and DNA evidence linking him to crime scene.

    Incident report alleges Williams, who is black got into a scuffle with deputy while being booked into jail and called him ‘white devil’

    When asked if he understood why he was being arrested, Williams said: ‘Yeah, murder because of what they did to black people about giving them syphilis’

    Police chief said last week Roger’s murder was ‘a completely random act’ with no motive behind it,’according to NBC.

