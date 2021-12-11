Saturday, December 11, 2021
    BLASTOFF! Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space tourist flight New Shepard launches in Texas with six passenger crew including GMA host Michael Strahan and the daughter of Alan Shepard
    Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launched its third space tourism flight on Saturday morning, just after 10 a.m., from Launch Site One in the West Texas town of Van Horn, Your Content has learned.

    Blue Origin’s third tourisms launched Saturday morning with Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley on board.

    The crew of six space tourists enjoyed about seven minutes in space before safety landing back on Earth,’according to ABC16.

