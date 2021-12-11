Body of missing Long Island woman, 38, found with roughly 20 stab wounds in her torso and husband arrested Prosecutors say they cut recent Disney World trip short because he learned of her extramarital affair

The mutilated body of a New York woman who has been missing for three weeks was found in a wooded state park near her Long Island home after she was allegedly stabbed 20 times by her enraged husband for having an affair, Your Content has learned.

The body of missing Long Island woman Melissa Molinari, 38, was found on Thursday after her husband had allegedly stabbed her 20 times in the torso.

Marcello Molinari, 43, had been arrested and charged with murder as he had allegedly killed her for having an extramarital affair.

He had discovered the affair during an early November trip to Disney World which was then cut short.

The mother of four was last seen on November 21 at her son’s soccer game and coach party before she was reported missing by a friend on December 2.

Her husband claims she had left the family’s Centereach home before Thanksgiving with an unidentified man.

Police searched the family home on December 8 and found traces of blood in Molinari’s minivan and in the basement.

Her body was found at Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Forest in Middle Island,’according to The Daily Advent.

