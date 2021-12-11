Cancelled and ruined for comparing fine malts to sensual lovers Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible sold a million copies and the industry hung on his every word until Becky Paskin posted a single Instagram message

Jim Murray, the author of the million selling Whisky Bible, has spent the past 14 months sifting through the wreckage of his life, Your Content has learned.

Author of the Whisky Bible Jim Murray was ‘cancelled’ by the ‘woke brigade’

The 64 year old’s world fell apart after he compared fine malts to sensual lovers.

He is fighting back with a group for cancel culture victims called War on Woke.

His new uncensored 2022 Whisky Bible champions free speech and feminism,’according to The New York Times.

